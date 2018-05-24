nVidia wants to woo frugal gamers with weaker cards

You may not have heard but the crypto currency card crunch is over. There's no longer a global shortage of high-octane graphics cards and GPU hardware. The result, don't fall for under-powered products like nVidia's latest 3G GeForce GTX 1050.

With crippled memory architecture (96-bit bus not 128-bit) and less graphics RAM (3GB not 4GB), this card is underwhelming. In fact speaking with PC World, nVidia confirmed that the 3G GeForce GTX 1050 will only be about 10 percent faster than the budget 2GB version.

Also keep in mind that a refresh of nVidia's GeForce line will happen sooner or later. Who knows, perhaps we'll all have Titan V cards rocking in our gaming systems for too long.