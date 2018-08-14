Nvidia Turing architecture arrives in high-end Quadro RTX GPUs

Enlarge Image Nvidia

At SIGGRAPH 2018, Nvidia announced its first processors built on its long-awaited Turing architecture, the Quadro RTX 5000, 6000 and 8000 graphics processors; Turing brings higher-bandwidth processing thanks to 4,608 CUDA cores along with support for high-bandwidth GDDR6 memory and the new one-cable VirtualLink VR. RTX adds new ray-tracing cores for high-quality, real-time rendering with global illumination.

They're slated to be available by the end of the year.

Specifications GPU Memory Memory with NVLink (two cards) Ray Tracing bandwidth CUDA Cores Tensor Cores Price Quadro RTX 8000 48GB 96GB 10 Gigarays per second 4,608 576 $10,000 Quadro RTX 6000 24GB 48GB 10 Gigarays per second 4,608 576 $6,300 Quadro RTX 5000 16GB 32GB 6 Gigarays per second 3,072 384 $2,300

NVLink is a new physical connector to link GPUs.

Dell, Lenovo and HP are among the first manufacturers that'll be incorporating these into their desktops. But unless you're editing 8K video, simulating real-time fluid dynamics or other seriously processor-intensive work, you might not care about how much heavy lifting these GPUs can do. However, they do make the Turing-based GeForce GPUs we've been waiting for, such as a possible GTX 1180, seem a bit closer; it's rumored to launch next week at Gamescom. And given the claim that their real time ray-tracing improves over Pascal by 6x in these GPUs, that bodes well for improvements for in-game rendering.