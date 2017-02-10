Nvidia Shield Tablet K1 gets Android Nougat, becomes an even better deal

Enlarge Image Nvidia

I wouldn't blame you for forgetting all about the Nvidia Shield Tablet, especially after Nvidia had to recall practically every single slate when they became a fire hazard two years ago.

But the tablet's successor, the Nvidia Shield Tablet K1, could be a fantastic deal at $200/£170/roughly AU$260. Particularly because the inexpensive slate can now be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat, the latest version of Google's operating system.

Here's the full list of features that Nougat brings to the Shield Tablet, according to Nvidia:

Updates to SHIELD controller support

Split-screen: Run two apps side by side in Portrait or Landscape modes (if apps support the feature)

Quick switch: Double tap the Overview button to quickly switch back to the last opened app

Multiple notifications from the same app are now bundled for a streamlined experience

Reply to messages directly from within the notification (if the app supports the feature)

Tap and hold on a notification to quickly silence or block notifications from the app

Improved power consumption with Doze on the Go: Doze is now smarter & kicks in even when the device is being carried around

Includes all-new Unicode 9 emojis

Display & Font size can now separately adjustable to improve readability or screenspace

Quick Settings can now be customized directly from the menu by tapping "Edit"

The top Quick Setting tiles can now be accessed with a downward swipe from the lock screen

Settings now includes a Navigation Menu & Suggestions to improve usability

The "Clear all" option in Overview have been relocated to the top right

New Data Saver: when enabled, limits access to Cellular data for background apps

New JIT compiler: improves the speed of App & System updates

Update to Android Security Patch Level December 1, 2016

Note that compared to the original Shield Tablet, the Shield Tablet K1 doesn't come with a stylus, a slot for a stylus to fit inside if you buy one separately, or even a power adapter and cable.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

It's also got a somewhat slower, older Tegra K1 chip compared to the Tegra X1 in Nvidia's excellent Shield Android TV -- though both can connect to a television, pair with Nvidia's Shield controller, and remotely play games from either an Nvidia-powered computer on your home network or Nvidia's soon-to-be-revamped GeForce Now streaming game service.

Nvidia's actually been selling the Shield Tablet K1 since November 2015.