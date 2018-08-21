Nvidia reveals $800 GeForce RTX 2080 at Gamescom 2018

Nvidia has kicked off Gamescom 2018 with an announcement of the new GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card.

On the keynote stage, CEO Jen-Hsun Huang alluded to the torrent of rumors leading up to the announcement, saying that "everything on the Web -- every spec -- is wrong." That may be overstating things a bit -- especially given that Nvidia's own US website jumped the gun by posting photos, specs and pricing details before the official announcement.

Here's what we know so far:

$600 GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition with Turing architecture, 1,710MHz, 8GB of GDDR6, and 14Gbps memory speed

$800 RTX 2080 with Turing architecture, 1,545MHz, 11GB of GDDR6, and 14Gbps memory speed



$1,200 RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition with Turing architecture, 1,635MHz (OC), 11GB of GDDR6, and 14Gbps memory speed

All of these new cards support the new VirtualLink

Shipping on Sep. 20

Nvidia will also release non-Founders Edition versions of the new cards: the $1,000 GeForce RTX 2080Ti, the $700 GeForce RTX 2080, and the $500 GeForce RTX 2070. After showing a trailer for Battlefield V, which supports the new technology, Huang announced that the game will go into open beta on Sep. 6.

The big announcement was preceded by extensive remarks from Huang about the significance of the company's Turing enhancements. Nvidia's RTX technology adds new ray-tracing cores for high-quality, real-time rendering with global illumination, and the Tensor cores will speed up creating image detail quickly where there's none.

Ray tracing is the primary technology that's been used to create realistic rendering since the mid-1980s -- and with RTX, Nvidia says it has significantly reduced the most time consuming aspect of rendering. According to Huang, it would take 10 of Nvidia's previous-generation graphics card -- the GTX 1080Ti -- to keep up with Tensor.

Moments before the keynote started, NewEgg posted a promotion for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti, showing models available from Asus, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY, and Zotac. Pre-ordering starts today.

NewEgg

The event is being livestreamed right now from Cologne, Germany. You can watch it right here.

