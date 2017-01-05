Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Photo by James Martin/CNET

Fun fact: With a nearly 224% increase in value, Nvidia had one of the best performing stocks of 2016.

Now, co-founder and CEO Jen-Hsun Huang is ready to share the company's vision for the new year. He'll be delivering the opening night keynote at CES, a slot held by Intel's Brian Krzanich in recent years (and Microsoft's Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates before that).

In addition to gaming and graphics chips, expect Huang to talk up Nvidia's expansion into artificial intelligence, self-driving cars and virtual reality.

