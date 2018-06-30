Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180's release date may have just leaked

Nvidia

PC gamers, crypto miners and other GPU enthusiasts have been waiting over two years for the company's next big graphics card -- which is pretty unusual in this space. And even so, Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang recently told reporters the cards were still "a long time" away.

But a couple of new leaks suggest we might see the GeForce GTX 11 series far sooner than that -- likely this fall, and perhaps even this August.

That's according to this video from Brainbean, where a Lenovo product manager lets slip that his new gaming PC will have GeForce 11-series graphics this fall -- combined with a report from VideoCardz that claims Nvidia is sending out invites to the press for a possible announcement at the Gamescom conference on Aug. 21.

It's possible that Lenovo's product manager misspoke, but if not, HotHardware says it'd be the first time we've had confirmation that Nvidia's next GPUs will actually be called 11 series (and thus GTX 1180, GTX 1170 etc) instead of the GeForce 20 series or something of the sort.

Nvidia and Lenovo declined to comment.