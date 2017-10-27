Nvidia 1070 Ti graphics card aims to please mainstream gamers

Nvidia

Nvidia wants to help you afford an impressive gaming PC this holiday season. The company debuted the GeForce GTX1070 Ti on Thursday, a graphics card with high-end specs at a more affordable price than the company's top-of-the-line 1080 cards.

Calling it an "overclocked monster," Nvidia says the 1070 Ti features 2,432 cores and 8GB of memory running at 8Gbps for a total bandwidth of 256GBps. That means it should have more than enough power to run popular games such as Destiny 2, Star Wars Battlefront II and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Nvidia promises it'll also be able to handle virtual reality games and the demands of HDR video.

If you're looking for a new graphics card, the GTX1070 Ti will be available worldwide from Nov. 2 for a suggested price of $450 or £420 (that converts to about AU$720).