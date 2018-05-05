Nutella offers facepalm-worthy password advice

Nutella's social media team posted this celebratory tweet for World Password Day yesterday:

Today it's World Password Day: choose a word that's already in your heart. Like "Nutella", for example! #WorldPasswordDay #Nutella pic.twitter.com/Q9EERc6244 — Nutella (@NutellaGlobal) May 3, 2018

Giving the team the benefit of the doubt, it probably was meant to be a joke. But in a world where most people have awful password hygiene, it falls flat. As TNW points out, "Nutella" is among one of the more common password cracks listed on Have I Been Pwned.

Don't take security advice from a food brand is probably good advice.