Nutella offers facepalm-worthy password advice

In celebration of World Password Day, Nutella tells people to create horribly insecure passwords.

Nutella's social media team posted this celebratory tweet for World Password Day yesterday:

Giving the team the benefit of the doubt, it probably was meant to be a joke. But in a world where most people have awful password hygiene, it falls flat. As TNW points out, "Nutella" is among one of the more common password cracks listed on Have I Been Pwned.

Don't take security advice from a food brand is probably good advice.

