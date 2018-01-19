Artist: Jason Seiler

With little debate, the US Senate voted 65 to 34 Thursday to renew the law authorizing key surveillance programs run by the US National Security Agency.

The programs, known as Prism and Upstream, allow the NSA to collect online communications of foreigners outside the US. Prism collects these communications from internet services, and Upstream taps into the internet's infrastructure to capture information in transit. Some communications from Americans and others in the US are collected in the process.

The vote Thursday renews Section 702 of the FISA Amendments Act, which authorizes the programs, for six years. The House approved a bill renewing the programs last week.

Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden first revealed the programs by leaking information about them to journalists in 2013. After the news coverage, the administration of President Barack Obama declassified much information about the programs.

In the debate leading up to the vote, Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, called FISA "the single most important tool that we have."

Laila Abdelaziz, who campaigns for the privacy advocacy group Fight For the Future, criticized the Senate in a statement for missing an opportunity to reform the surveillance powers. Advocates wanted lawmakers to require US law enforcement agencies like the FBI to get warrants before searching the NSA's databases for information on Americans. The House of Representatives considered that reform last week, but voted down an amendment that included a strict warrant requirement.

"The FISA reauthorization bill that just passed turns the Internet into a powerful surveillance weapon that can be used by the government against its own citizens," Abdelaziz said.