Now you can rate (and ditch) regular taxi drivers on Ingogo

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

There's nothing quite like the rage of getting a terrible taxi and not being able to vent your anger. We're pretty used to starring our Uber drivers, but there's no doubt traditional taxis have been lacking when it comes to rating and reviewing good and bad drivers.

Ingogo wants you to hang on to the good drivers out there, with a new Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down feature on its taxi-booking app.

While Uber has shifted to focus on ridesharing (after launching with local taxi drivers), Ingogo uses regular taxis with regular drivers. But like Uber, you can book and track taxis through an app, rather than having to hail them off the street or call the dreaded booking number.

But the downside of regular taxis, until now, is there's no way to give feedback.

Ingogo, as of today, lets you rate your driver for future reference. When you give a Thumbs Up, that driver goes on your list of favourites, and gets first priority next time you book a ride (for between 1 minute and 1 hour, depending on how far in advance you book).

If you give a Thumbs Down, the driver will get a demoted rating; enough Thumbs Down ratings from passengers and Ingogo will review the driver and potentially remove them from the app altogether.

Ingogo operates in metropolitan Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Does the Mac still matter? Apple execs tell why the MacBook Pro was over four years in the making, and why we should care.