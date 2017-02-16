Check your privacy filters: Facebook wants to be the new LinkedIn

Facebook

Facebook isn't just for wasting time in the office, it can now help you find a new job entirely.

The social network has unveiled its new "Jobs" page, which allows businesses to list all kinds of work for you to find. You can even apply for the job and make contact with recruiters directly through Facebook.

This could be seen as a challenge to competing services such as LinkedIn, the recruiting network which was acquired by Microsoft last December. But while LinkedIn is entirely focused on business, Facebook's social aspects could make it easier for potential employers to trawl your profile for details of your personal life.

"Jobs may appear in the Fews Feed, in the new bookmark for jobs, and alongside other posts on business pages," Facebook's blog post reads. "When [an applicant] clicks on the Apply Now button, a form will open that's pre-populated with information from their profile."

The jobs service will only be available in the US and Canada at launch, but I've contacted Facebook to see if there are plans for a global rollout.