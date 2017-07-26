Getty Images

Have you looked at your speaker before and thought "Gosh, I wish I could buy one of these from Facebook."

Well, whether you have or not, DigiTimes says Facebook is working on a speaker of its own. The device, which according to the rumors will include a 15-inch touchscreen, is slated for release in early 2018. A Facebook spokeswoman declined to comment.

Of course, Facebook isn't the only company gunning to be the next music speaker in your home. Apple last month unveiled its HomePod, a $349 speaker powered by its Siri virtual assistant. Then, there's Amazon's Echo family of devices, like the Echo smart speaker and Echo Show with a touchscreen. And don't forget Google Home.

This isn't the first sign we've had recently about Facebook expanding into consumer electronics. The company has also filed patents for a "modular" device, which could include a speaker, microphone and touchscreen.