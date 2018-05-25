nottheonion: Trump lawyer Michael Cohen reportedly blocks The Onion on Twitter

"Not the Onion" is a phrase you use when real-world events are so absurd -- and yet real -- that they rise to the level where they seem like something famed satire site The Onion would publish. As you can imagine, it's become a very popular phrase in the Trump era.
But today, we may be taking "Not the Onion" to a whole new, delightfully meta level -- because the Onion itself has reportedly been blocked on Twitter by none other than Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.
That's according to Onion Inc. employee (and The Takeout editor-in-chief) Kevin Pang:
Literally just yesterday, a federal judge ruled that Donald Trump couldn't block users from following his Twitter account, but his lawyer has apparently just done the same.
Of course, there's a pretty good reason why Cohen might see fit to block The Onion right now. The publication has been expertly trolling Cohen over a cease-and-desist letter the lawyer sent some five years ago.
And yes, it DID occur to us that this, too, might be an Onion joke. But behold:
Cohen didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but the lawyer did tweet this a few days ago:
