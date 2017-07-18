Sarah Tew/CNET

Get ready for the Galaxy Note 8 to come next month. Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh told reporters in Taiwan that it'll unveil the new Note phone at the end of August, as reported by Taiwanese outlet ePrice.

Koh stopped short of revealing the exact launch date and city, but rumors point to August 23 or August 26 in New York. Those fit into Koh's timeline.

Koh also told reporters that the Note 8 would go on sale starting in September through October, depending on country. Koh did not reveal which countries would get the phone first, but you can expect a similar rollout to past Samsung releases like the Galaxy S8, which saw launches in the US and Samsung's home country of South Korea before other parts of the world.

This is not the first time that Samsung's head of mobile has officially talked about the Galaxy Note 8. Back in January, Koh revealed in an interview with CNET that there would be a Note 8, despite Samsung's disastrous Note 7 launch, and that it would be "innovative." Although the Galaxy S8 flagship sold without a repeat of the Note 7's battery fires, the Note 8 is Samsung's first opportunity to erase the Note 7's black mark against that particular model.

The August launch may put the Note 8 reveal ahead of its competitors like LG, which is expected to reveal the LG V30 on August 31, and Apple, which is expected to launch its next iPhone in September.

With the grand reveal just on the horizon, it's time to start looking out for official invites and an exact date. Stay tuned to CNET as we find out more.

Samsung did not respond to a request for comment.