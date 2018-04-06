Sarah Tew/CNET, edited by Ian Knighton/CNET

The smartphone business may not have peaked after all.

Smartphone sales fell year-over-year for the first time in the fourth quarter, leading critics to ponder if its best days are behind us. It's a lot harder to get excited about phones, nowadays, with each subsequent version coming with a slight tweak in design and better internal specifications.

But, it turns out, that slip may have been more a hiccup. Gartner said it expects smartphones shipments to grow 1.6 percent. The firm is more bullish on 2020, when artificial intelligence matures and drives a new wave of demand.

"This is not just about making the smartphone smarter, but augmenting users by reducing their cognitive load and enabling a 'Digital Me' that sits on the device," said Gartner analyst Anshul Gupta.

While smartphones have changed little over the year, Apple did add a wrinkle with the controversial "notch" on its iPhone X. It's a hate-it-or-love-it feature, but one that competitors like Huawei and Asus are already copying. LG and OnePlus are rumored to be adding a notch to their next flagship phones as well. The iPhone X's notch, while technically a design compromise to offer a place for its cameras to sit, has come to be linked with the idea of a premium smartphone.

Which is why you're starting to see it everywhere.

Gartner said that consumers are holding on to their phones even longer now -- especially in the premium category. That means the notch will be sticking around for a while.