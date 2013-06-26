Nook Windows 8 app offers new design, discounts

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble is trying to lure more Windows 8 users to its Nook app with new features and a half-off promotion.

Updated Wednesday, Nook for Windows 8 and RT adds a new interface along with speedier performance, according to B&N. Users can also now highlight and annotate text, search for words via a dictionary, and find specific text within a book.

Book and magazine buyers will find a redesigned shopping experience. And users can now sideload both ePub and PDF files from their computers. The app also takes advantage of Windows 8 search. People can simply start typing a word to kick off the search charm and find items in their library or the online store.

As further incentive, B&N is offering customers 50 percent off certain bestselling books and magazine issues, at least for a limited time.

Buyers can get half off on such titles as "Outliers: The Story of Success," "Freakonomics," "Bitter Brew: The Rise and Fall of Anheuser-Busch and America's Kings of Beer," "The Hit," and "Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV." Magazines up for a discount include "National Geographic," "Us Weekly," "Rolling Stone," "Men's Health," and "Wired." Users can find these deals by scrolling to the "Shop Popular Lists" section within the app.

Finally, Nook users can sign into the app using the same Microsoft account used to log in to Windows 8 or RT.