Nokia's new Android phones go on sale in UK on 12 July from £120

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

After being launched back in February, Nokia's string of Android phones will finally go on sale in the UK, starting on 12 July. The Nokia 3 is the first of the group to go on sale, with a price of only £120.

The 5 and 6 will both follow a little later -- the Nokia 5 on 2 August costing £180 and the Nokia 6 on 16 August for £220.

The Nokia 3 and 5 are Nokia's lower-end offerings -- The 3 has a 5-inch display and a quad-core chip while the Nokia 5 has a larger 5.2-inch display with an octa-core processor. The Nokia 6 meanwhile packs a 5.5-inch display and octa-core processor. All three phones run a stock version of Android Nougat and have attractive metal and polycarbonate designs.

The phones will be available in Australia, although specific prices aren't yet known. Nokia currently has no plans to bring the phones to the US, but we'll of course bring you all the news if that changes.