HMD Global, the licensee of the Nokia brand for phones, has announced the Nokia X5, an Android Oreo phone that aims to bring a little Apple iPhone X feel to a midrange device.
The 5.86-inch phone uses a notched 1520×720-pixel resolution display giving it a 19:9 screen ratio, similar to what you'd find on Apple's current flagship and several other new Android phones. Likewise, you'll find dual cameras on back: an f2 aperture 13-megapixel one with faster phase detection autofocus and a secondary 5-megapixel camera for "depth of field." There's an 8-megapixel selfie camera, too.
Despite the more premium appearance and cameras, the rest of the phone is middle-of-the-road including a MediaTek P60 processor, 3 or 4GB of memory, 32 or 64GB of storage that's expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card and a 3,060mAh battery.
The Nokia X5 will be available in China first, starting at 999 yuan, which converts to approximately $147, AU$201 and £114.
Discuss: Nokia X5 offers dual cameras and a notch for less
