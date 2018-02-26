Enlarge Image Andrew Hoyle/CNET

If you're like me, you've been listening to "The Matrix" soundtrack all morning, celebrating the news that Nokia is bringing back its retro 8110 slide phone.

The OG handset for trenchcoat-wearing hackers, the 8110 was first launched by Nokia in 1996, gaining serious fame in 1998 as Neo's phone of choice.

Warner Bros.

But it seems Nokia wants all the buzz of a retro phone without actually bringing it to the home of "The Matrix" -- Australia.

A spokesperson for HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia-branded phones, confirmed Monday that the new Nokia 8110 4G (as it's been rebranded) won't be coming down under. The company has also confirmed it won't be hitting the US either.

We saw the same thing last year, when Nokia announced the similarly nostalgia-inducing reboot of the 3310, only to follow up with news that it wouldn't come Down Under. But in good news for late-'90s retrophiles, the 3310 later came to Australia, launching locally in October last year. So we may see the 8110 make its way to Australian shores.

But for now, you're going to have to use your regular smartphone to call for an exit.

MWC 2018: All the news from Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.