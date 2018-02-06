Why this Nokia 7 Plus screen rumor gives us hope

Nokia phones may join the modern world if details about an unreleased device called the Nokia 7 Plus are right.

Enlarge Image Baidu user 诺记吧阿呆

The leak, which includes several pictures, shows a tall, slim phone with razor-thin bezels, according to purported marketing materials that recently appeared online, as spotted by NokiaPowerUser.

It's about time for Nokia phones to join the trend, a year after the first Nokia phone running Android software first popped on to the scene. Although the company behind the brand, HMD Global, introduced a string of Nokia Androids, the devices failed to challenge the LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone X in design or power.

The 6-inch Nokia 7 Plus' Snapdragon 660 processor puts it in the midrange. Snapdragon 800-series chipsets are the most powerful ones, which you find in phones like the Galaxy S8.

In fact, the Nokia 7 Plus looks like an upgrade to the midrange Nokia 7, with updated specs and a bigger screen, which was first announced in China. Since this apparent leak appeared on Chinese chat site Baidu, the Nokia 7 Plus may see a release in China as well. Scroll down for all the specs.

Even if we don't see the Nokia 7 Plus announced for other regions, the rumored design gives us hope that future Nokia phones will use the dimensions, which give phone owners more screen space than a phone with thicker bezels. HMD Global teased it would announce something "awesome" for Mobile World Congress on Feb. 25.

While we're not exactly sure what this will be, we're crossing our fingers that it'll be that top-flight Nokia phone we've been hungry for, with a face that's nearly all screen.

HMD Global did not respond to a request for comment.

Nokia 7 Plus' rumored specs