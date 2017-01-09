Nokia is back at it again with an Android smartphone... for China

Up Next Putin ordered campaign to influence US election, say intel agencies

Enlarge Image Photo by HMD

Remember Nokia? It's back! Again. Well, sort of.

HMD, the company which last year bought the rights to sell Nokia phones, announced on Sunday the Nokia 6. It's a stylish, inexpensive Android smartphone -- but it's exclusive to China.

The 5.5-inch phone comes with a 1,920x1080-pixel resolution, a Snapdragon 430 processor, a 16MP camera on the back, an 8MP shooter on the front and 4GB of RAM. That's all housed in an aluminum body, rare for non-premium phones and especially impressive considering the Nokia 6 will sell for 1,700 yuan, which converts to $245, £200 and AU$330.

The move is another reminder of how huge the Chinese market is. The company noted that there are over 550 million smartphone users in China, nearly double the entire population of the US. To get a significant share of that pie, HMD will have to battle popular local brands like Oppo, Vivo, Huawei and Xiaomi.

HMD bought the rights to sell Nokia phones and tablets from Microsoft last year in a $350 million deal -- which followed Microsoft buying Nokia's devices and mapping divisions in 2013 for $7.2 billion. It's been a tough few years for the brand, which last made headlines in December, when it said it was suing Apple over 32 smartphone patents.