We compared the new Nokia 3310 to the original

1:38 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Nokia launched a feature phone -- it barely has a browser -- and the internet went nuts. Part of that is because the original was such an iconic phone: simple, indestructible, easy. Now the 3310 is back and better than ever.

How much better?

We stumbled across an original 3310 handset -- all the way from the year 2000 -- and brought the two generations together. Family reunion! Almost?

Here are the big standouts from the new 3310:

It's slimmer, brighter and looks way more fragile.

The new screen is larger and displays color (those black-and-white days are over).

There's a camera! And a flashlight! You can MMS images!

There's an Opera browser. And an app store.

You can play games like Asphalt 6.

A microSD card can store images.

Battery life may last up to 22 hours and a month on standby mode.

Yes, it still has all the Nokia-ness you love: That unforgettable earworm of a ringtone, and Snake.

Check out the rest of our Mobile World Congress 2017 coverage.