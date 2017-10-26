Loudly slurping ramen noodles is considered normal in Japan. But if you're not in Japan, or just prefer to be a little more discreet about your dining, there's a solution.

Japanese instant-ramen giant Nissin, maker of Top Ramen and Cup Noodles (formerly Cup O' Noodles in the U.S.), has invented the Otohiko fork, a noise-canceling fork that hides slurping sounds with help from users' smartphones.

Sensors in the fork detect slurping. The fork sends a signal to the diner's smartphone, which masks the sounds by playing white noise or other soothing sounds. (Watch the above video for a wacky demonstration.)

Only the most vehement slurping haters are likely to buy one of these high-tech utensils. The forks cost $130 each and only 5,000 are being made. And the limited run will only be made if enough of the forks are pre-ordered.

We can think of at least one good use for one: Drax the Destroyer could've benefited from an Otohiko fork in that one awful soup-slurping scene in ads for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

