No X-ray vision needed to see through this wall

And today in news about concrete...

You may already have heard about Litracon, a see-through concrete developed by Hungarian architect Aron Losonczi. Filled with optical fibers that run from one end of a poured piece of concrete to the other, these prefabricated blocks and panels effectively transmit light from one side to the other.

The material can be used for artistic purposes, or in commercial or residential construction projects, where experts predict it could reduce heat loss in buildings. Needless to say, this stuff turns the traditional concept of cold, hard, gray concrete on its side.

Well, if you're interested in innovative building materials and you happen to be winding your way through New York City between now and April 25, you can view the see-through concrete as part of an exhibit at the American Institute of Architects' Center for Architecture. Previously, this eye-catching material has primarily been displayed in Europe.

The exhibit, called Make It Work: Engineering Possibilities, highlights inventive strategies for the built environment, and the ways in which multidisciplinary research and integrated practice take ideas from seed to blossom.