'Blade Runner 2049' loses the voiceover

Director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that his forthcoming film "Blade Runner 2049" will not feature a narrated voiceover.

In a video interview with Collider shot at Comic-Con, Villaneuve said he jokingly provided star Harrison Ford with voiceover dialogue during post-production audio sessions -- but that it won't be featured in the final film.

As fans of the original know, the theatrical version of the 1982 movie had a narration added from a bored-sounding Ford prior to its release, but it was removed from subsequent versions, including the 2007 Final Cut. Fans remain divided on which version they prefer.

"Blade Runner 2049" is set to debut in theaters in Australia on October 5, and in the US and UK on October 6.