No, you're not crazy, part of the internet *is* broken

While the internet is not a series of tubes, it can get bogged down sometimes.

Currently Amazon Web Services, which (at the most basic level) hosts many of your favorite sites (like us, right? right?!) is experiencing some issues at the moment. Which means much of the internet is experiencing everything from minor to major issues.

It's not even a little clear what's causing the problem, but the AWS page above has this message: "We're continuing to work to remediate the availability issues for Amazon S3 in US-EAST-1. AWS services and customer applications depending on S3 will continue to experience high error rates as we are actively working to remediate the errors in Amazon S3."

For example, sad Giphy is sad, plus IFTTT and Nest services as well.

At the moment, I can personally confirm Slack is experiencing issues and it's very close to ruining my day (because what is life without Giphy?). Basically there's a bunch of busted things around the web and it's gonna be a long day -- some sites are having fun with it though:

Oh and forget using Is it down right now? or Down Detector to check because, irony of irony, they're down. (Netflix is working though, if you need some other way to avoid work.)

This is currently a developing story.