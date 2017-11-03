Super Mario Odyssey is selling like hot cakes, Nintendo says

Super Mario Odyssey is the best selling Nintendo game in the US. According to Nintendo, 1.1 million copies of the game title flew off store shelves in the US alone. The company says it has the honor of being the fastest selling release of the series' long history.

Nintendo has plenty to crow about. It said sales for the Switch game console, on which Odyssey appears, have hit 2.6 million units. The company is packing Mario Odyssey with the console in a new $380 bundle, coming on Black Friday.