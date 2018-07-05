Sarah Tew/CNET

Nintendo shareholders are happy with the performance of the company's new president, Shuntaro Furukawa.

The report from the video game company's 78th shareholder annual general meeting, which was held June 28, reveals that top management has won approval across the board, according to a post on Resetera.

Furukawa, who assumed office that day, won 96.51 percent approval from shareholders. His predecessor, Tatsumi Kimishima, had approval rating of 87.14 percent in his first year as president in September 2015, the Restera post notes.

The others mentioned in the report include Mario creator and representative director Shigeru Miyamoto (97.37 percent), director and senior managing executive officer Shinya Takahashi (97.28 percent) and director and senior executive officers Ko Shiota (97.28 percent) and Satoru Shibata (97.28 percent).

Nintendo

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, CNET's Ian Sheer spoke to Shinya Takahashi -- Nintendo's planning and development head -- about the company's recent renaissance. He said improving communication between Nintendo headquarters in Japan and its teams around the world has been a key factor in improving its fortunes.

"The way that we make games has not fundamentally changed," Takahashi said. "Some small technical and organizational differences really can change the focus."

The company is also gearing up for the launch of its Switch Online service in September, by packing a 90-day trial in with a new console bundle that will be available later this month.

