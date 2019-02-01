Nintendo will bring a new Dr. Mario game to your phone this summer

Nintendo

On Thursday, Nintendo had some good news and bad news for iOS and Android gamers. The bad news, which isn't really that bad, is the new Mario Kart mobile game will be delayed until this summer. The good news is that Nintendo will bring Dr. Mario to your phone in a new game called Dr. Mario World.

The action puzzle game is designed specifically for iPhones and Android devices. If you're not familiar with Dr. Mario, there is a Tetris-style falling-block layout where you maneuver different color capsules to kill off viruses.

The first Dr. Mario game was released in 1990 for the NES with new versions and sequels released for the Super NES, Nintendo 64, Wii U, Game Boy and Nintendo 3DS.

The doctor is in! Mario puts on the white coat once again in the mobile game Dr. Mario World, targeting an early summer 2019 global release. #DrMario https://t.co/DTRBympHj0 pic.twitter.com/RfMZbbs3Mp — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 31, 2019

Dr. Mario World is being co-developed by Nintendo, Line and NHN Entertainment and will be available early this summer. The game will be free with in-app purchases on iOS and Android.