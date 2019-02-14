Tetris 99 is a battle royale game like Fortnite and it's available now

Nintendo

99 players enter, one player leaves. The power of geometry sorts the weak from the WARRIORS.

Nintendo has laid down the gauntlet against Fortnite, announcing on Wednesday a battle royale version of its retro game Tetris. Tetris 99 will bring 99 players together in an online arena to fight for block supremacy.

The iconic puzzle game #Tetris arrives, but with an online experience like no other–99 players enter, but only one reigns supreme! #Tetris99 is available to download now, exclusively for #NintendoSwitchOnline Members. pic.twitter.com/iLWG08pmIi — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 13, 2019

The gameplay looks like the Tetris you know, just with 98 other players trying to lay down bricks alongside you. Every time you get two lines or more, you send garbage from your screen to the bottom of other players' screens. Players get knocked out until one reigns supreme! Should be easy right?

Nintendo revealed the game on Wednesday as part of a raft of new announcements at its Nintendo Direct online presentation, including more details about its new tactical role-playing game Fire Emblem: Three Houses, as well as the launch of Super Mario Maker 2 for Switch.

Tetris 99 is available for Nintendo Switch Online members from today, and is free to download.

You can check out the gameplay below.

99 players enter, one player leaves. The power of geometry sorts the weak from the WARRIORS. #NintendoDirect https://t.co/d2Yyx3crbt pic.twitter.com/3IMMWzK3lC — CNET (@CNET) February 14, 2019

Everything about Fortnite: What you need to know about the hit game.

NASA turns 60: The space agency has taken humanity farther than anyone else, and it has plans to go further.