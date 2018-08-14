Nintendo teases Super Mario Bros. 3 as part of Switch Online service

@NintendoAmerica

In a tweet on Monday, Nintendo showed off what Super Mario Bros. 3 will look like on the Switch.

The beloved 1988 game will be among the 20 free NES games -- including Donkey Kong and The Legend of Zelda -- given to subscribers of Nintendo's Switch Online service, which is due to arrive in the second half of September.

We've known for a while now that Super Mario Bros. 3 is coming to the Switch, but this is the first time we've seen it.

"Play Super Mario Bros. 3 online with #NintendoSwitchOnline when the service launches this September and relive the classic #NES game that brought renowned power-ups such as Raccoon Mario to the world of Super Mario Bros.!" the company wrote in its tweet.

The game will have online play for the first time, but we don't know exactly what that means -- most likely it'll just be local multiplayer with friends online. The image shows a player one icon in the top left of the screen.

The service will cost $20 a year (around £15 or AU$30), with options to pay $3.99 per month, $7.99 for three months or $34.99 for family group -- allowing the account holder to invite up to seven others to join that group.

A subscription will be required for online play on the Switch after the service launches, as well as the voice chat-enabling Online app, available on iOS and Android. It will also enable cloud saves and various other special offers.

Nintendo had sold nearly 20 million Switches by the end of July. It launched the device in March 2017.