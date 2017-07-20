Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

The backbone of the online features for the Nintendo Switch is now available.

On Wednesday, the Nintendo Switch Online app popped up in the iOS and Google Play stores, delivering some of the online play features the console had been missing since its launch.

The app's release comes just two days before Splatoon 2 launches. Players working in teams online are going to be relying heavily on the app's voice chat and invite features via SplatNet 2.Splatoon 2 is the only supported title for the app at the moment.

The Nintendo app is free to download, and there's also no charge for Nintendo's online service until the end of the year. In 2018, the company will start charging a subscription fee of $20 a year.

