Nintendo Switch vertical grip could make it easier to play arcade classics

Flip Grip

A new Kickstarter campaign wants to bring better vertical gaming to your Nintendo Switch.

Fangamer, a video game collectible maker, launched the campaign on Thursday for the Flip Grip, an accessory that lets you play games in their vertical "TATE mode" orientation more easily. Jeremy Parish, a retro game expert, author and former game journalist, is working on the device with engineer Mike Choi.

The vertical format lets you use the whole screen on certain Switch games designed for "portrait" orientation. This includes Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, Pinball FX 3 and Ikaruga. There are currently 21 Switch games that support vertical orientation, according to Ars Technica.

"Until now, using the Switch in vertical mode required propping up the console sideways on a stand to use as a tabletop system," the Kickstarter page reads. "The Flip Grip makes portable vertical-mode gaming possible. Simply slide the Switch into the Flip Grip, then attach Joy-Cons."

The Flip Grip includes a piece of injection-molded plastic, which holds the Switch at 90 degrees counterclockwise. You slide the Switch in until it clicks in place, and then place the Joy-Cons into the rails on both sides, as you would on the console. A rubber bump on the inside keeps your Switch securely in place.

You'll still have access to the headphone jack, SD card slot and game card slot with the Flip Grip, but you won't be able to turn the Switch off or charge the battery.

The Flip Grip is "fully designed and ready to manufacture," according to the Kickstarter page. "We've got our vendors in place and they're ready to go. We just need to raise the funds to cut the tools that will be used to mass produce Flip Grip."

The Flip Grip's estimated delivery date is November, if it's funded. At the time of publication, the campaign reached over half of its $42,500 goal.