You can expect a Super Smash Bros. game for Nintendo Switch

During an interview today, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime strongly suggested that a Super Smash Bros. game will come to the Nintendo Switch.

"Smash is obviously one of our best-selling franchises," he told Katie Linendoll during a Facebook livestream (via GoNintendo). "What we say is that the philosophy that Nintendo has from a development standpoint is that for every platform, we want to have at least one [each] of our classic franchises.

"There's gonna be one great Super Mario experience, there's gonna be great Zelda experience, so you can expect, you can anticipate at some point in the future, who knows when, that all of our franchises will be addressed. We know that the fans love these games, love this content, so stay tuned."

As Fils-Aime said, Smash Bros. is one of Nintendo's biggest, best-known, and best-selling franchises, so it would be more surprising if a game in the series did not come to Switch.

The latest game, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U/3DS, sold more than 5 million copies on Wii U and more than 8.5 million units for 3DS.

The Switch already has a new Zelda game, Breath of the Wild, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey are coming later this year.

Here are some other takeaways from the Fils-Aime interview:

Netflix and other streaming apps are coming to Switch in "due time."

Could Switch get a WWE 2K game? "We'll see what happens," Fils-Aime said.

Will there be a cloud saves for Switch? "Wouldn't that be wonderful--nothing to announce today," Fils-Aime said.

The Switch launch has no impact on 3DS launch; Nintendo is still committed.

He's seen five-day Switch sales figures and it's still the fastest-selling Nintendo system ever.

Nintendo isn't making anything for VR/AR yet because it's still a relatively niche market. Nintendo might get involved if it thinks it could be appealing to a wider audience.

