Nintendo Switch sales nearly hit 20 million as software boosts profits

The Nintendo Switch has sold 19.67 million units and strong software sales boosted the company's profits, Nintendo's quarterly earnings report revealed Tuesday.

The Switch, which launched in March 2017, sold 1.88 million units between April and the end of June. Its software sold 17.96 million units in the same period. This represents a 4.4 percent drop for the console and a 120.8 percent increase for software on a year-on-year basis.

Sales of digital software, which includes downloadable versions of games and add-in content, hit 18.5 billion yen ($166 million), an 8 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The company's operating profit was 30.5 billion yen ($274 million) and its revenue was 168 billion yen ($1.5 billion).

In terms of major software, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze was released in May and has sold 1.40 million units worldwide, while Mario Tennis Aces came out in June, with 1.38 million copies sold so far.

Nintendo Labo , which arrived in April, has sold 1.39 million units. The company's upcoming Vehicle Kit for the Labo will let players hop into submarines, cars and planes, and will arrive in September.

December will see the arrival of another major game in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, which looks like the franchise's biggest entry to date.

In June, Nintendo's new president, Shuntaro Furukawa, won 96.5 percent approval from the company's shareholders.

