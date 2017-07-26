Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The Switch has saved Nintendo from going into the red.

The Kyoto, Japan-based company sold 1.97 million units of its new gaming console in the last quarter, which helped to boost its revenue to 154.1 billion yen ($1.39 billion), Nintendo said in its earnings release today.

It's good news for Nintendo, which was losing money same time last year. Since it released the Switch on 3 March, 4.7 million consoles have been sold. That's around a third of the 13.5 million Wii U consoles Nintendo sold in 5 years.

Mario, as usual, was a big part of Nintendo's success, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, released in April, selling 3.54 million units around the world. ARMS, which launched just last month, has racked up 1.18 million in global sales, while The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild continues to sell, moving 1.16 million units between April and June. In total, 8.14 million software titles were sold for the Switch.

Demand for the Switch will likely remain robust in the coming months, Nintendo added, given the recent release of Splatoon 2. Super Mario Odyssey is also expected to hit the market in October, in addition to "several big titles" from other developers.

The company's 3DS device didn't perform as well, with only 950,000 units sold last quarter, although it's a 1 percent increase from last year, bringing the total tally to 67.08 million. Software titles, however, saw a 31 percent decline to 5.85 million units sold.

Nintendo remains bullish in its outlook for the rest of the year. It put forth a revenue forecast of 750 billion yen ($6.71 billion) for when it releases its annual report in March next year.

