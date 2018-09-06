Nintendo Switch Online will bring new multiplayer options for Mario Bros.

Nintendo

Nintendo teased online multiplayer functionality for the original Mario Bros. as part of its Switch Online service.

Even if players aren't in the same room, Mario and Luigi will be able team up to take on the Koopas invading the sewers of New York City when the 1983 classic arrives as one of the 20 free NES games for subscribers of the service.

"You and a friend will be able to play online co-op as Mario and Luigi in the original Mario Bros. game for the first time when #NintendoSwitchOnline launches this month," the company wrote. Co-op is gamer slang for team play.

The original Mario Bros. was first developed for arcades, but later ported to the NES and most other Nintendo systems. Other free NES games will include Super Mario Bros. 3, Donkey Kong and The Legend of Zelda. (Nintendo previously teased Super Mario Bros. 3.)

The service is due to arrive in the second half of September and will cost $20 a year (around £15 or AU$30), with options to pay $3.99 per month, $7.99 for three months or $34.99 for family group. A family account holder can invite up to seven others to join the group.

A subscription will be required for online play on the Switch after the service launches, as well as the voice chat-enabling Online app, available on iOS and Android. It will also enable cloud saves and various other special offers.