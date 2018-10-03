Nintendo Switch Online gets three more NES games next week

Nintendo of America

Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to add three more NES games to their libraries next Wednesday, bringing the total to 23.

NES Open Tournament Golf, Solomon's Key and Super Dodge Ball will drop onto Nintendo's paid subscription service, which costs $20 a year, the company announced in a late Tuesday tweet.

The #NES fun doesn’t have to stop! More NES games are coming to #NintendoSwitch. NES Open Tournament Golf, Solomon’s Key, and Super Dodge Ball will be available with a #NintendoSwitchOnline membership. Subscribe now and start playing on 10/10! https://t.co/ZPh215YNeT pic.twitter.com/UdxOf7TGnM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 3, 2018

NES Open Tournament Golf came out in 1991 (it's called Mario Open Golf in Japan), Solomon's Key is a 1986 dungeon-crawling puzzle game and Super Dodge Ball is a 1988 NES expansion of an arcade game.

A video on the company's Japanese YouTube account shows footage of the Famicom -- that country's NES -- versions of all three, so you can hear the lovely old school chiptune music.

They'll be joined by three more games -- Metroid, Mighty Bomb Jack and TwinBee -- in November, and Wario's Woods, Ninja Gaiden and Adventures of Lolo will be added in December.

That'll bring the total number of NES classics playable on Switch to 29 for 2018.