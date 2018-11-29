Nintendo Switch has best selling week ever in US thanks to Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The past couple of weeks have been very good for Nintendo. Thanks to a combination of some excellent deals and record-setting sales on Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday in the US, the Nintendo Switch console was one of the top-selling products overall as well as the company's best-selling console for that period in its history -- it sold 115 percent over the same period in 2017 -- according to Adobe Analytics.

At one point, before the shopping chaos started, you could get it for just $180, $120 off its retail price of $300.

That good news follows on the success of the eagerly anticipated Super Smash Bros., which Nintendo says is the most preordered Switch game ever, as well as the most preordered in its series. The game is expected to ship on Friday, Dec. 7.