Hacking Nintendo's Switch could score you $20,000

Hacking the Nintendo Switch gaming console could score you a $20,000 payday.

Nintendo said it would pay rewards ranging from $100 to $20,000 to people who identify bugs and vulnerabilities in the new Switch, according to a posting by the company on HackerOne, widening its earlier call for a bug hunt in its 3DS system.

It's looking for help finding flaws that could allow piracy, cheating or showing naughty stuff to little kids. Nintendo said it will reward the first reporter of a qualifying vulnerability.

