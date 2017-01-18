Up Next Nintendo exec: The Switch won't oust the 3DS

Photo by CNET

Nintendo may have its mojo back.

After unveiling its Switch console, the $300 system is near-impossible to order. The company hasn't seen this kind of enthusiasm for a home console in a long time.

We break down the pros and cons of the new system, and whether it's worth your time.

We also discuss the fate of BlackBerry and Nokia, and whether they can make a comeback using Android phones. As you can imagine, we're a little skeptical.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.



The Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know! (The 3:59, Ep. 163) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe:

iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud | TuneIn | Stitcher

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility. Check it out here.

Does the Mac still matter? Apple execs tell why the MacBook Pro was over four years in the making, and why we should care. Read about it here.