Nintendo Switch adds YouTube app, making it more like a streaming device

Sarah Tew/CNET

Nintendo Switch added YouTube's app Thursday, giving the gaming device the ability to function a little like a streaming box for your TV or like a handheld 360-degree-video viewer.

YouTube, which has 1.9 billion monthly users, became the most popular source of online video in the world largely due to its popularity on mobile phones, but its videos are increasingly being watched on TVs and its a popular place to watch 360-degree videos. The Nintendo Switch, which can be docked to play on televisions or used as a handheld device on the go, was a shot in the arm of Nintendo, selling nearly 20 million of the devices since it was introduced last year.

Thursday, YouTube said its app is available for Nintendo Switch everywhere the Nintendo eShop operates. You can download the app from the Nintendo eShop by searching "YouTube" or by using a direct link while you have an internet connection. You can use the left joystick or the D-pad on any connected controller to navigate YouTube.

