Nintendo wants you to play the Switch on the toilet

Nintendo/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

When the hype has subsided and the reality sets in, the awakening can be harsh.

What once seemed exciting and glamorous is suddenly just another gadget you use in the toilet.

This is something Nintendo understands. Last year, everyone was excited about the idea of its Switch, a gaming console that seems like the perfect hybrid.

Now Nintendo has decided to come clean on the grimy truth. It wants you to use it on the toilet.

In a new ad released in Europe, you see the Switch being picked up in the first shot.

The second shot is a pair of jeans. They're around a young man's ankles. Just in case you're wondering where he is, a helpful overhead shot leaves very little to the imagination.

There's a shot in between those last two. It shows the young man is happy. It leaves unclear the true reason for his happiness.

Let's assume, though, that because this is a Nintendo ad, here is a young man whose life perspectives have been significantly broadened by the existence of this machine.

You may be delighted that the ad shows a little multiplayer action. You may also be delighted that this action doesn't occur in the toilet.

Even at launch, there were those who wondered whether the very name "Switch" enjoyed certain, well, dirty connotations.

Now it's a little clearer that Switch seems to be about switching locations -- anywhere, any place, anytime -- rather than whipping your lover into a frenzy.

