Nintendo reveals Animal Crossing coming to Nintendo Switch in 2019

After years of waiting, Animal Crossing fans are getting a new entry in the series next year on the Nintendo Switch. At the tail end of the latest Nintendo Direct, the company teased the title, which will be the first full-fledged entry in the franchise since 2012's Animal Crossing: New Leaf on the 3DS.

The series has been relatively dormant, though Nintendo did release Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer, a 3DS spin-off; Animal Crossing: Amibo Festival, a Wii U party game; Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, a mobile game.

No additional details about the upcoming game were offered.

Nintendo also revealed that series mainstay Isabelle is joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, though whether she is an entirely new character or an Echo Fighter of the Villager character is unknown. Isabelle joins the absurdly large character roster for Smash Bros. Ultimate, which you can explore in-depth here.

