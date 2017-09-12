Nintendo: SNES Classic preorder mess wasn't all their fault

Nintendo

Guess Nintendo won't take all of the blame after all for last month's Super NES Classic Edition preorder fiasco.

Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime told the Financial Times on Saturday that some of the problem falls on retailers, saying the preordering issues were "outside our control." It wasn't clear what Nintendo wanted retailers to do differently. The game maker didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

The console, a smaller version of the classic 90's Super Nintendo that comes with 21 preloaded games and goes on sale for $80 on September 29, was available for preorder online with virtually no warning beginning early on August 21.

As a result, retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, Target and Walmart sold out almost instantly. The fiasco left my CNET colleague Sean Hollister and likely thousands of gamers pissed.

However, Fils-Aime said, there should be plenty of the consoles available for sale later this month.

"I would strongly urge you not to overbid on an SNES Classic on any of the auction sites," he said While attending Variety's Entertainment and Technology Summit in L.A. this past weekend. "You shouldn't [have to] pay more than $79.99."

Fils-Ame added it will not be a case of a supply issue, like what happened last year with the NES Classic Edition, the $60 console that sold out quickly after selling 2.3 million units and was discontinued before popping up for as much as $200 on Amazon Treasure Trucks this summer.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.