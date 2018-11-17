Nintendo: Don't expect an N64 Classic anytime soon

Yvonne Hemsey, Getty Images

All the groundwork has been done for Nintendo to launch a Nintendo 64 Classic. Last year, Nintendo trademarked a version of the N64 logo in the "NES Classic" style. This spring, a second trademark application included details for the 1996 console's iconic three-pronged controller and some of its software. All of Nintendo's ducks are in a row -- but an N64 Classic Edition still may not be happening. According to an interview from Kotaku AU, Nintendo isn't planning to launch a new Classic Edition console in the near future.

"I would not ever rule something out," Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime told Kotaku AU. "But what I can tell you is certainly that's not in our planning horizon."

How far Nintendo's planning horizon goes is unclear, but Reggie's message isn't: if you were hoping to pick up a Nintendo 64 this holiday season, you're out of luck.

That doesn't mean Nintendo doesn't have plans to laucnh more Classic Edition consoles at a later date -- they are huge money-makers, after all -- but Fils-Aime says the NES and SNES Classic were launched specifically to bridge the gap between the Wii U and Nintendo Switch.

Reggie doubled down on curbing consumer anticipation, steering the conversation with Kotaku to the company's most recent retro gaming opportunity: the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. Still, despite trying to sell the service's meager retro game subscription as an alternative to it's Classic Edition consoles, Nintendo's President wouldn't say if that subscription service would serve gamers who want to play SNES, N64 or Gamecube games.

"We'll see what comes next."

Nintendo didn't immediately respond for a request to comment.