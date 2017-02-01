Nintendo defends Switch's thin launch line-up

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

The Nintendo Switch look good, but where are the games? Don't worry, says Nintendo, they're coming -- but you'll have to be patient.

The new console, which transforms into a handheld without interrupting your game, launches with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as its only major title. Critics say that could damage the Switch's sales at a time when it should be flying off shelves.

Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima laid out the company's strategy for the Switch while discussing Nintendo's annual financial performance this week. "It is important to continue to provide new titles regularly without long gaps," he said, highlighting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS and Splatoon 2 as games that would follow after the launch.

14 A closer look at the Nintendo Switch

The Switch will launch on 3 March 3 in Japan, the US, Europe and Australia. Mario Kart hits the road at the end of April, followed by ARMS in spring and Splatoon 2 in summer.

For more gaming goodness, check out our button-bashing buddies at GameSpot.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.