Nintendo boosts Switch sales forecast as shortage eases

GameSpot

What Nintendo supply shortage?

The Japanese video game maker on Monday released its six-month financial results for the period that ended Sept. 30, 2017, and it's sitting pretty. The company boosted the sales forecast of its Nintendo Switch console to 14 million units for the full fiscal year, up from earlier guidance of 10 million, as supply shortages begin to ease. The company has sold 7.6 million units in its life.

Nintendo swung to a six-month profit of 69.6 billion yen ($613.8 million) from a loss a year ago. More importantly, it nearly doubled its forecast for full-year profit to 125 billion yen ($1.1 billion).

The company is riding high on the success of the convertible console, which works as both a home video game system and a game machine you can take on the go. Thanks to titles like Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, the Switch is expected to be a hot item again this holiday shopping season.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

'Alexa, be more human': Inside Amazon's effort to make its voice assistant smarter, chattier and more like you.