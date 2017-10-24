Amazon

Can't get your hands on the SNES Classic? Consider picking up a Nintendo 3DS XL instead.

That's Nintendo's latest pitch to retro-hungry gamers. A version of the New Nintendo 3DS XL portable with a Super Nintendo paint job is now available for preorder exclusively on Amazon for $199. It appears a copy of the SNES-era Super Mario Kart is thrown in for good measure, too. According to the product page, it will be released on Nov. 27.

Amazon UK is already selling a version of the 3DS XL that resembles the European PAL SNES for £180. The same version will set Australians back AU$250 at EB Games and elsewhere.

Before you click that preorder button, though, just keep one thing in mind: If you can live without the SNES exterior, you'd be better off getting the New Nintendo 2DS XL for $149, and investing the price difference in five or six 2DS/3DS-compatible classic Super Nintendo games, many of which go for $7.99 each.

Why the 2DS/3DS is Nintendo's best retro console: The latest 2DS and 3DS portables are still the best way to play your old favorites.

Nintendo 2DS XL review: A top-notch gaming portable.