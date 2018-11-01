Nightmare on My Street is the only Halloween music video you need

CNET screenshot

After 30 years, the video for the single-greatest spooky song is finally available to watch on YouTube.

"Nightmare on My Street" was the first song on DJ Jazzy Jeff and then-Fresh Prince Will Smith's 1988 album "He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper." As you probably guessed, it features Smith rapping about events similar to those from the Nightmare on Elm Street series that are happening on his street.

For years, listening to that song had been as easy as going onto Spotify. But the video disappeared after Nightmare on Elm Street studio New Line Cinema sued music label BMG over the flagrant use of Freddy Krueger and Nightmare on Elm Street iconography. The song was considered for inclusion in the (awful) movie A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, but was passed over in favor of the The Fat Boys' "Are You Ready for Freddy?"

It was assumed the video had been lost to time, with no evidence of its existence on YouTube, Vimeo, Liveleak or anywhere else random internet videos are found.

"I had a copy of the video and I had an old girlfriend that taped soap operas over it. Will had a copy of the video and gave it to his dad and his dad lost it, but I don't know anyone who has that video," Jeffrey Allen Townes, better known as DJ Jazzy Jeff, said in an interview with Boombox earlier this year. "That video is not online, that video is... like, it may be twenty people in the world that seen that video."

But on this Halloween of all days, that's changed. You can watch the video in all of its late-1980s VHS quality below, at least until New Line Cinema likely files a takedown notice.